Stillwater Investment Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.