Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 294,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

