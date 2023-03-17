Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$111.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

PRBZF stock remained flat at $66.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

