Stewart Grierson Sells 10,842 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $128,369.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 1,306,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,874. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after purchasing an additional 803,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,068,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,607 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

