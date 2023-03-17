Stewart Grierson Sells 10,842 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $128,369.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SUMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 1,306,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,874. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
