Stewart Grierson Sells 10,842 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $128,369.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 1,306,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,874. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after purchasing an additional 803,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,068,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,607 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

