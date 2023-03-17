Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Stock Down 0.8 %

SCS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Steelcase by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Steelcase by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

