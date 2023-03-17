Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $44.40. Steel Partners shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 266 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $914.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

