Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $44.40. Steel Partners shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 266 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Steel Partners Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $914.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.