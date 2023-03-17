Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.78-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.78-$3.82 EPS.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

