Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.94 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $107.94 million and $5.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00031809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00208822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,853.77 or 1.00192280 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02581043 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,221,534.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

