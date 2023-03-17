STASIS EURO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $483,094.68 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $132.27 million and $483,094.68 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00361289 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,989.91 or 0.26259739 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

STASIS EURO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

