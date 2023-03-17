Stargate Finance Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $98.24 million and approximately $26.93 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

