Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 416,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after buying an additional 84,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

