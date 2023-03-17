Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.0 %

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

SWK stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 876,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

