Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stagwell by 2,766.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 351,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stagwell by 1,560.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 285,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

