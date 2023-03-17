Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 185 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $334.41. 1,001,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.