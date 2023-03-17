STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.20.

STAA opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at $414,133,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

