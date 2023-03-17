SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.25.

SSAAY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

