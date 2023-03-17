Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,918,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 1,116,279 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.