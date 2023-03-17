Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.89.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 249,243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.