Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.60 ($139.67) to GBX 9,910 ($120.78) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($146.25) to £124 ($151.13) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $140.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $168.39.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
