Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.28. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 640,695 shares traded.

Sphere 3D Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 55.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

