Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,698,941 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,455 shares of company stock worth $98,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.