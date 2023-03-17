Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,698,941 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Featured Articles
