Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.44.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,455 shares of company stock worth $98,287 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 253,919 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

