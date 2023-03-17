Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Thomas J. Riga Sells 18,153 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $14,885.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 705,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,233. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

