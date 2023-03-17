SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 2.96% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XSW stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,075. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.83 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.