SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,321. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

