SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. 813,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

