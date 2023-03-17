SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Raised by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.