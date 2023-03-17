SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 104,340.5% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 259,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,494. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

