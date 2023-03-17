S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.64.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.