Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 26,310 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,509,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,443,701.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 1,300,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $95.62.
Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
