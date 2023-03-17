Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 26,310 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,509,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,443,701.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 1,300,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

