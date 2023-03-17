Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Buys $16,845.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director David G. Ellison bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.69 per share, with a total value of $16,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,883.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $34.22 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $275.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

