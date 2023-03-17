South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.
South Plains Financial Stock Performance
SPFI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $390.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.