South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

SPFI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $390.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 133,929 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Articles

