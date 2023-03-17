Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,598.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,877. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

