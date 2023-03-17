Soo Hun Jung Acquires 3,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OPBK stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 69,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $8,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

