Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,182 shares in the company, valued at $318,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $24,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonendo by 1,773.7% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,226 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Sonendo by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 4,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,621 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonendo by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonendo by 463.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 592,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

