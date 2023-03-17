Sologenic (SOLO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $72.55 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $72.55 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00361289 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,989.91 or 0.26259739 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

