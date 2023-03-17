Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

