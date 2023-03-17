Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
NYSE:SOI opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.61.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.
Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.
Further Reading
