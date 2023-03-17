SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 958 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

