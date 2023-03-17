SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 300 Shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.35% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 160,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

SOCL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $45.60.

