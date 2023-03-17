SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 187 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $219.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

