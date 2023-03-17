SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $6.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,089 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $99.35.

