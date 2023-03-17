SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2 %

OSK opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $111.18.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

