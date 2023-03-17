SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $265,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $333.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

