SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

