SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

