Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNN. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.82) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

SNN opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

