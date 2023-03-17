Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNN. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.82) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
SNN opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.
Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
