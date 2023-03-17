SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading 5.3% Higher

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €83.40 ($89.68) and last traded at €82.80 ($89.03). Approximately 137,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.60 ($84.52).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on S92 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.23.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

