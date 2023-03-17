SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $805.85 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 797,719 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

