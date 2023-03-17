SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,922,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,240 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $26.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 10.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.52.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

