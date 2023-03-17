Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 20,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

